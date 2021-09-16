Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $697.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

