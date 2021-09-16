HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

JBL stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.