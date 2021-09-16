HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,767 shares of company stock valued at $76,798,970. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $503.50 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $515.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.