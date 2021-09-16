HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 719 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $53,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $200.57 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

