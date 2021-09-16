Hill-Rom Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 22,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,991% compared to the average volume of 1,063 call options.

HRC opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRC. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

