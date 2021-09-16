Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Buys 1,593 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 867 ($11.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,984. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 908.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 861.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

Get Hiscox alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,001 ($13.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,101 ($14.38).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.