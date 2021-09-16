Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading 62.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 62.2% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $150,836.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00143188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00820663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

