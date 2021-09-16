HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $37.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

