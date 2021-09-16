Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.21

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.21 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 38.04 ($0.50). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 211,092 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.44 million and a PE ratio of 51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.