HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.94

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.94 and last traded at $175.58, with a volume of 21253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.41.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

