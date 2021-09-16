HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,800,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $679.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.24 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.06 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $637.03 and a 200-day moving average of $554.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

