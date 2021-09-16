Hudock Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

