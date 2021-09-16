HUNT (HUNT) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $84.29 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00146180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00842871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046815 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.