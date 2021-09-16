Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

