Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.09. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 126,983 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

