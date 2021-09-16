HYCON Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $516,490.43 and approximately $70,884.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00058088 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

