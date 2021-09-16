ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $201.77 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $201.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 27% against the dollar.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,769,062 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.