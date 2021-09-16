Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.96 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $39.92 on Thursday. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

