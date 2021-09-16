Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $39.92

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.92, but opened at $41.02. Icosavax shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 1,085 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ICVX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). As a group, research analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

