IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,678 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $89,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $652.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $677.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

