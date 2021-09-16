Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IDRSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IDRSF opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

