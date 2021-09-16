Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 41,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGNE opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Igene Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Igene Biotechnology alerts:

About Igene Biotechnology

IGENE Biotechnology, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of specialty ingredients for human and animal nutrition. It offers feed ingredients and nutraceutical products that includes astaxanthin. The company was founded by Robert Austin Milch and William T. Hall on October 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Igene Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Igene Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.