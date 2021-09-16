Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 41,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGNE opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Igene Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Igene Biotechnology
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Igene Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Igene Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.