Impleum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $79.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $44,785.51 and approximately $79.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,548,841 coins and its circulating supply is 10,441,900 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

