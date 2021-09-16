Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Gary A. Kreitzer Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IIPR opened at $238.43 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $253.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.