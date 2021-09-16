Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Gary A. Kreitzer Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
IIPR opened at $238.43 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $253.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
