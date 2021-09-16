Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 1.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 2.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

PSEP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,453. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

