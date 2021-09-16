Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Insider Acquires 1,230 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

