Insider Buying: Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Purchases 58,500 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley bought 58,500 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41).
BIRD stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.51 million and a PE ratio of -63.33. Blackbird plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.93.
Blackbird Company Profile
