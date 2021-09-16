Insider Buying: Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Purchases 58,500 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley bought 58,500 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41).

BIRD stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.51 million and a PE ratio of -63.33. Blackbird plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.93.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

