Insider Buying: InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Buys 206,424 Shares of Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge purchased 206,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,927.20 ($44,233.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

About InvestSMART Group

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial services and products under general advice to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

