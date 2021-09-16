Insider Buying: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OPNT stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 million, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

