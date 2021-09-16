Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Acquires $11,830.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,486.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PWOD stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.