Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $596,011.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $596,011.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,501,024.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

