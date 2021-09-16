Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells 12,800 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,900,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,394,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

