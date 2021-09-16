Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AVLR opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.21 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

