Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00.

AI opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.20.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

