Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells 26,116 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 184,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CURO Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at $662,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CURO Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in CURO Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

