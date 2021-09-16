Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $1,214,069.22 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $551.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $559.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

