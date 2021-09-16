Insider Selling: Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00.

Shares of XELA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 9,745,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,692,555. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

