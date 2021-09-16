Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells $2,481,469.81 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.