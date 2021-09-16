Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells $2,481,469.81 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
