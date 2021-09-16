Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Sells 6,358 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John David Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00.

NYSE:MMI opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

