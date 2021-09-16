Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $253.58 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.