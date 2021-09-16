Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $253.58 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 0.97.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.