Insider Selling: Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Sells $256,800.00 in Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.
Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). Analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.
Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.