Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $94,745.44 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $94,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $82,559.93.

Shares of RAPT opened at $37.46 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

