Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. 5,043,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,751,254. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

