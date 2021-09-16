Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 1,117 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $140,954.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $239,835.34.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $119,893.42.

On Monday, July 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.