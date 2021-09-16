Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 20,219 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,149,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,359 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,487,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 99,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,204,224. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.