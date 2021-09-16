Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Senseonics by 25.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 85.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 119.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,078,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

