Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,427. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

