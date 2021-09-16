Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

BRG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

