Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,744. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

