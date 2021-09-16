Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $171.00 price target on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,279 shares of company stock valued at $117,165,467 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

